U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Gap Up to $11.40

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.40, but opened at $11.87. U.S. Silica shares last traded at $12.07, with a volume of 303 shares traded.

SLCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.69. The stock has a market cap of $924.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 3.22.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The mining company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 42.97%. The firm had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. U.S. Silica’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLCA. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 278.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Company Profile (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

