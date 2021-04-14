Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,776 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 184,341 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $18,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,222,343,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549,153 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,776,504,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728,949 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $720,148,000. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,411,751,000 after buying an additional 12,142,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $430,200,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.38.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,265.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,837,779.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,256 shares of company stock valued at $3,891,966 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $60.45. 136,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,835,754. The firm has a market cap of $112.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

