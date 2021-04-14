Ubex (UBEX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.13 Million

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 14th. During the last seven days, Ubex has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. One Ubex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Ubex has a market capitalization of $4.15 million and $4.13 million worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00014536 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $277.09 or 0.00439032 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002053 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ubex Profile

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,961,564,380 coins and its circulating supply is 3,343,945,628 coins. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

