Ubiq Price Up 7.4% This Week (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00000865 BTC on exchanges. Ubiq has a total market cap of $23.33 million and approximately $72,094.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ubiq has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,303.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,344.65 or 0.03703841 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.44 or 0.00416157 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 61.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $786.64 or 0.01242663 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.91 or 0.00497467 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.76 or 0.00462478 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.82 or 0.00348834 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00032826 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Buying and Selling Ubiq

