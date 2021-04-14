Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Stock Position Raised by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,159 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Ubiquiti worth $10,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 2,723.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,982,000 after acquiring an additional 89,986 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 18,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UI opened at $282.63 on Wednesday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.28 and a 1-year high of $401.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $324.78 and its 200-day moving average is $269.89.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.76. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 147.97% and a net margin of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $479.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Ubiquiti’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is presently 27.07%.

UI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BWS Financial raised their target price on Ubiquiti from $290.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.50.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

