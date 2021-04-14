UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 105,285 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 192.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 159,918 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 105,285 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.38% of Eagle Materials worth $16,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 8.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after buying an additional 71,313 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 27.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert S. Stewart sold 33,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total transaction of $3,892,060.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,424.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total value of $1,364,986.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,872,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,093 shares of company stock worth $17,242,848. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $140.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 1.30. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $142.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.27.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

