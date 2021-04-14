UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 115,541 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 748,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 115,541 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $19,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OFC opened at $27.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.85. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

Several research firms have recently commented on OFC. Truist upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist Securities upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.92.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $40,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,861.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $108,678.80. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

