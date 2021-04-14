UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 151,127 Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,127 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of bluebird bio worth $21,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho upgraded bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on bluebird bio from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. bluebird bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.38.

In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at $982,367.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 2,427 shares of company stock valued at $89,454 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.91 and a 200-day moving average of $43.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.89. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.24 and a 52-week high of $72.50.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

