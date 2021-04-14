UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 32,266 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,266 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.20% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $16,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADPT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 78,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 146,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 241,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,259,000 after buying an additional 29,084 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Sharon Benzeno sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $28,773.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,773. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total value of $591,612.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,769,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,652,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,189,381 shares of company stock valued at $60,089,768 over the last three months. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $43.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.67 and a beta of 0.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $30.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.08 million. Equities analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

