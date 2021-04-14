UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 747,312 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 1,139.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 812,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 747,312 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Sonos worth $19,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Sonos by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 725,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,969,000 after buying an additional 391,062 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sonos by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,332,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,227,000 after buying an additional 672,359 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,351,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Sonos by 315.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 109,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 83,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SONO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sonos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sonos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other Sonos news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 426,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $15,352,558.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $1,693,552.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,520 shares in the company, valued at $5,906,419.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 545,034 shares of company stock worth $19,050,816. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SONO opened at $42.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.55. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $43.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.00, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $645.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Sonos’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

