UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 13,777 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,777 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.33% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $17,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,880,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,101,000 after acquiring an additional 127,576 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,835,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,381,000 after acquiring an additional 53,169 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,193,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,079,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,272,000 after acquiring an additional 70,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,061,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,832,000 after acquiring an additional 84,298 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $295,463.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,841.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 750 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,738 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

OLLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.13.

OLLI stock opened at $89.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.84 and a 52-week high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.74 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

