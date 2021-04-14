UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 4,180 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.20% of AMERCO worth $17,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in AMERCO by 307.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 57 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in AMERCO by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AMERCO in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $60,300.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 75 shares in the company, valued at $45,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UHAL stock opened at $614.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $599.70 and its 200-day moving average is $468.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.87. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $249.45 and a 52 week high of $657.86.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $9.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $2.25. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 29.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

