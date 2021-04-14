UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 90,428 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 556,842 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,428 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Tapestry worth $17,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,280,088 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $941,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925,214 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 343.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,083,805 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $95,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,352 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 807.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,752,682 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $54,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,641 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,956,000. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new position in Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Tapestry news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,880.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,270,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,602 shares of company stock worth $1,042,053. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $45.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $46.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.03.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen increased their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Tapestry from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

