UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys New Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 373,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,371,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of DraftKings as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,224,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,635 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DraftKings by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,382,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,764 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $56,315,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in DraftKings by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,735,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,808,000 after purchasing an additional 901,371 shares during the period. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,929,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,828,000 after purchasing an additional 656,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.54.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $59.24 on Wednesday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.26.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.04 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

