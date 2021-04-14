UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 126,700 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $19,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,198,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 295.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 300,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,249,000 after acquiring an additional 25,823 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $87.17 on Wednesday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.98 and a 12-month high of $87.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.28.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

