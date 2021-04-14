UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,633 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.56% of Casella Waste Systems worth $17,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 613,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,998,000 after buying an additional 10,128 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 163,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after acquiring an additional 23,453 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

CWST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

CWST stock opened at $67.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.10. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.55 and a twelve month high of $67.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.95 million. Research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John W. Casella sold 31,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $1,895,145.56. Also, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $253,061.76. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,105 shares of company stock worth $3,997,304. Insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.