UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,191,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,291 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $20,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,685.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBRA has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.15%. Equities analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

