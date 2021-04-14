UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 59.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,176 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.25% of Carlisle Companies worth $20,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $2,340,254.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,139.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,729,972.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSL stock opened at $171.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $97.55 and a 12-month high of $173.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.55.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.29.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

