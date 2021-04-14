UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $16.11 Million Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,977 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.19% of LPL Financial worth $16,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

LPLA opened at $145.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.49. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $148.77.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.05.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $192,158.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 7,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $1,043,477.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,446,151.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,108 shares of company stock worth $7,912,493 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

