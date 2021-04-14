UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $16.28 Million Stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 751,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 111,208 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $16,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 136,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

WRI stock opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.27. Weingarten Realty Investors has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.25 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

WRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Weingarten Realty Investors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.29.

Weingarten Realty Investors Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

