UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $16.34 Million Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,846 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.14% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $16,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,988,000 after buying an additional 227,927 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,774,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,684,000 after buying an additional 143,504 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,836,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,456,000 after buying an additional 139,156 shares in the last quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,483,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 69,066.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 53,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRSP. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.94.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $120.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.80 and a 200-day moving average of $133.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.08 and a beta of 2.37. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $46.01 and a 12 month high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $4,273,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,372,659.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,874 shares of company stock valued at $19,309,856 over the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

