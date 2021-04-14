UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $18.43 Million Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 586,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,742 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.17% of The Carlyle Group worth $18,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 79,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 14,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 123,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $3,960,435.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Clare sold 60,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $1,950,177.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,909,753 shares in the company, valued at $157,406,681.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,408,085 shares of company stock valued at $121,498,912 in the last ninety days.

Shares of CG stock opened at $38.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.72. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.80 and a 52 week high of $38.59.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.21 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

