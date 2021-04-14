UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $18.99 Million Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 334.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,162 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 156,381 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $18,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,652,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,191,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,359,000 after purchasing an additional 133,148 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,087,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,618,000 after purchasing an additional 104,012 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,046,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,837,000 after purchasing an additional 120,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 894,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,564,000 after purchasing an additional 117,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Bless sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $186,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,721.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,059 shares of company stock valued at $4,303,007 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

NYSE SSD opened at $106.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.91. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.42 and a 52-week high of $109.85.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.00 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 30.87%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

