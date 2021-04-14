UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $19.45 Million Stock Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,762 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.53% of Grocery Outlet worth $19,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GO. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,354,000 after buying an additional 675,706 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 8,794,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,173,000 after buying an additional 1,347,685 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,056,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,974,000 after buying an additional 305,223 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 569.7% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,216,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,264,000 after buying an additional 2,736,555 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,059,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,822,000 after buying an additional 86,590 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GO opened at $38.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.76. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.81 and a 52 week high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $806.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.11 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $2,132,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,166.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Charles Bracher sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $801,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 402,757 shares of company stock worth $16,066,032 over the last three months. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.27.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

