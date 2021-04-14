UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $20.27 Million Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 837,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,149 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.14% of Liberty Global worth $20,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LBTYA. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at $16,954,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,568,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,876,000 after purchasing an additional 463,485 shares in the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 237.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 554,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,420,000 after purchasing an additional 389,680 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 4,164.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 372,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,011,000 after purchasing an additional 363,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,620,000. 24.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBTYA stock opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $27.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.80.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LBTYA shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.04.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,723 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $400,622.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 197,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,039,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

