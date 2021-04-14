UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $20.40 Million Stake in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 163,138 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.69% of NanoString Technologies worth $20,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,450,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,670,000 after buying an additional 845,805 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,807,000 after buying an additional 443,800 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 733,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,062,000 after buying an additional 67,360 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 550,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,839,000 after buying an additional 57,219 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 395,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,473,000 after buying an additional 22,701 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

In other NanoString Technologies news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total value of $2,067,979.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,219.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $108,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,181.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,908 shares of company stock worth $9,538,377 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NSTG opened at $74.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a current ratio of 8.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -43.60 and a beta of 1.77. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.12 and a 52-week high of $86.42.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $36.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.65 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NSTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NanoString Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.