UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $20.62 Million Stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,761 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.15% of argenx worth $20,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in argenx in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in argenx by 239.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of argenx by 4,583.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the first quarter worth about $121,000. 54.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get argenx alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut argenx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on argenx from $311.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on argenx from $303.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $421.00 target price (up previously from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on argenx from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $268.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.87 and a beta of 1.00. argenx SE has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $382.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.26.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.64). Sell-side analysts predict that argenx SE will post -12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

argenx Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.