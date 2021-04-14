UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $20.91 Million Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,112 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $20,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 359.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,480,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071,445 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 18,581.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,789 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,753,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,462,000 after purchasing an additional 503,597 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,167,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,481,000 after purchasing an additional 224,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $58,616,000. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake stock opened at $238.08 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.07 and a 52 week high of $429.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $236.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.77.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. The company’s revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.59.

In related news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.07, for a total value of $5,855,716.41. Following the sale, the executive now owns 68,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,796,896.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $11,796,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,796,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,190,802 shares of company stock worth $266,645,936. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

