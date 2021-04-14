UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $21.49 Million Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.28% of American Financial Group worth $21,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 51,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,484,000 after buying an additional 10,772 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 7,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. 64.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $118.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 0.92. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $120.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.10.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.20%.

In other American Financial Group news, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $36,642.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Vito C. Peraino bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.39 per share, with a total value of $240,975.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 77,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,720.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

