UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.29% of CyberArk Software worth $18,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $143.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 2,046.72 and a beta of 1.37. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $169.70.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Colliers Securities cut CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.86.
CyberArk Software Company Profile
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
