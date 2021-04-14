UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.29% of CyberArk Software worth $18,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $143.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 2,046.72 and a beta of 1.37. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $169.70.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $144.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.15 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. As a group, analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Colliers Securities cut CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.86.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.