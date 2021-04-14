UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 426.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 535,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 433,683 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.35% of The AZEK worth $20,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in The AZEK during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The AZEK by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Get The AZEK alerts:

NYSE AZEK opened at $46.79 on Wednesday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $48.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.99 and a 200-day moving average of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.31.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $212.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 11,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $552,818.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,932.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.39.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.