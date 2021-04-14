UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 987,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716,417 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.24% of Dropbox worth $21,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,380,000 after buying an additional 127,458 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 210,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after buying an additional 92,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at $1,967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,884 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $104,557.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,426 shares of company stock worth $844,254. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $26.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 137.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.42.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.12 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.