UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,746 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.28% of American Well worth $16,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Well in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of American Well by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Well in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in American Well in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. raised its position in American Well by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 18,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

AMWL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on American Well in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

In related news, CFO Keith Anderson sold 222,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $5,868,887.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,010,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,714,307.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 1,489,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $39,357,890.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,104,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,052,252.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,292,579 shares of company stock worth $59,291,818.

American Well stock opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.73 and its 200-day moving average is $26.51. American Well Co. has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $60.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.60 million. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Well

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

