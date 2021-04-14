UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,932,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,610 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.18% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $18,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $39,104,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 15,164,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,710 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,295,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,229 shares during the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $8,830,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $6,430,000. 51.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $1,427,677.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,109.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.61.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average of $10.49. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

