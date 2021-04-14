UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 110,383 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 57.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 110,383 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.23% of Berry Global Group worth $17,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 208.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $62.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.50. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $63.51.
In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at $960,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $4,023,000 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.
Berry Global Group Company Profile
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.
