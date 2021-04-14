UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 15,002 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 586,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,002 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of FOX worth $16,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in FOX by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in FOX by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FOX by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,712,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,749,000 after acquiring an additional 434,462 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $36.35 on Wednesday. Fox Co. has a one year low of $23.36 and a one year high of $42.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.68. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

