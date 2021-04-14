UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 28,694 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,694 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.57% of National Health Investors worth $17,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in National Health Investors by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in National Health Investors by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in National Health Investors by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in National Health Investors by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $74.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $78.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.20 and its 200 day moving average is $66.95. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.88.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 80.18%.

NHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

