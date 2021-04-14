UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 39,180 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,180 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.51% of Agree Realty worth $21,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 30,888 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 14,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADC. Mizuho lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.93.

In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.50 per share, for a total transaction of $635,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 245,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,596,425.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joey Agree bought 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.61 per share, with a total value of $500,610.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,252,445.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 19,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,111 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $67.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 0.25. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $54.94 and a 52-week high of $72.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.37.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.52%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

