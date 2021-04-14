UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 50,669 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,669 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Commerce Bancshares worth $18,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,400,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,633,000 after acquiring an additional 727,325 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,964,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,239,000 after acquiring an additional 553,101 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,482,000 after acquiring an additional 518,996 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 432,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,385,000 after acquiring an additional 220,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 587,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,573,000 after acquiring an additional 149,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

CBSH opened at $76.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.41 and a 200 day moving average of $68.72. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.60 and a fifty-two week high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $344.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.79%.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 6,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $475,063.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 899,987 shares in the company, valued at $62,171,101.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $343,757.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,453,288.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,282 shares of company stock worth $8,172,628 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

