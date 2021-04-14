UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 61.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,157 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.50% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $20,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IIPR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,806,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,162,000 after purchasing an additional 245,786 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,996,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,363,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,149.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,596,000 after acquiring an additional 118,536 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,969,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $61,125.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 53,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,316.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,029 shares of company stock worth $1,797,137 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IIPR shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Compass Point increased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Innovative Industrial Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.63.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $190.64 on Wednesday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.86 and a 1-year high of $222.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 458.27 and a quick ratio of 458.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 61.70 and a beta of 1.52.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. Equities research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.47%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

