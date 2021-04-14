UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Autoliv worth $21,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,298,000 after buying an additional 212,046 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,160,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 848.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 317,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,223,000 after purchasing an additional 283,861 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,308,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,996 shares during the period. 35.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SEB Equity Research cut shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

In other Autoliv news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $98,737.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $29,062.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,240.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ALV opened at $93.65 on Wednesday. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $51.71 and a one year high of $99.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.21 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.07.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

