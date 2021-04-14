UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,176 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 22,420 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of AtriCure worth $16,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,672,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 221,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,325,000 after acquiring an additional 47,101 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 12.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,172 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 7,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in AtriCure by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 236,931 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,190,000 after purchasing an additional 100,007 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $65.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -57.36 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.62. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $68.00.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $57.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $3,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,795 shares in the company, valued at $32,582,392.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,787,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,941 shares of company stock worth $10,467,300. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on AtriCure from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.13.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

