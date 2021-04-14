UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 17,430 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,430 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 1.22% of Astec Industries worth $15,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Astec Industries by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 225.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Astec Industries by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Astec Industries by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $59,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,298.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ASTE stock opened at $75.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.31 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.77. Astec Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.50 and a fifty-two week high of $79.62.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASTE. TheStreet upgraded Astec Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Sidoti boosted their price objective on Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

