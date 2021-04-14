UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 22,937 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 372,588 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,937 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.95% of Boise Cascade worth $17,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 3,500.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BCC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

In other news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $156,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCC opened at $65.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $25.21 and a 12-month high of $67.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.70.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.68. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

