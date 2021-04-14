UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 319,902 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 319,902 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Comerica worth $18,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. FAI Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica stock opened at $70.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $73.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.67.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $734.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist raised their price objective on Comerica from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Comerica from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.09.

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

