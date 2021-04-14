UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 6,091 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,091 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Medpace worth $21,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 7,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medpace by 171.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $178.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.42. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.62 and a 52-week high of $178.71. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.44 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $259.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.41 million. Analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist increased their price target on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.67.

In other news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total value of $1,554,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,708,819.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

