UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 7,532 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 897,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,532 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.19% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $16,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MLCO. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $19.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.39, a PEG ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a one year low of $12.83 and a one year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.82 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 37.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MLCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Macquarie downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. CLSA raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.23.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.