UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 88,024 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,024 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.29% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $18,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 167.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Simmons Bank bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on REYN shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

Shares of REYN stock opened at $29.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.72.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.41 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 25.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Reynolds Consumer Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

