UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 8,963 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,963 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.90% of Silk Road Medical worth $19,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 61.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,846,000 after purchasing an additional 78,637 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 8.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,357,000 after purchasing an additional 16,180 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 118.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 14,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 64.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SILK shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silk Road Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

NASDAQ SILK opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -40.98 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 11.80 and a quick ratio of 11.08. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $75.80.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.66% and a negative return on equity of 40.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 660 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $33,765.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $655,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,301,306.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,928 shares of company stock valued at $3,971,792 in the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

