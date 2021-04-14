UBS Group Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) a €41.00 Price Target

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) has been given a €41.00 ($48.24) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.73% from the stock’s current price.

FPE has been the subject of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €45.05 ($53.00).

Shares of FRA:FPE opened at €36.05 ($42.41) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €35.08 and a 200-day moving average of €35.91. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12 month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 12 month high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Analyst Recommendations for Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE)

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.